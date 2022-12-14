DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is holding their Third Annual Toy Drive this week.
Anyone can drop off items at the Griswold Center any day between 9am and 4pm.
All items will be going to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.
The Big Blue will continue their toy drive during their game against Carroll University on Saturday.
For each toy a person brings to the game, they'll get their name entered into a raffle for a new Chromebook.
This is an event the Millikin women's basketball team looks forward to during the holiday season.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.