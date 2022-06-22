DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team has been holding youth camps throughout this week.
Big Blue Head Coach Olivia Lett estimates that they've had about 150 kids participate so far.
As much as the the campers love it, the players on Millikin's team enjoy giving back to the community just as much.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.