DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team gathered this afternoon to see if they made it into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Big Blue looking for their first appearance since 2005 when they won the National Championship.
Millikin is currently 21-6 this season but weren't guaranteed a spot in the Big Dance after a tough loss in the CCIW Tournament Championship.
The anticipation built and then the team heard their name called!
An incredible moment and an experience Big Blue Head Coach Olivia Lett has been envisioning since she arrived.
