DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team picked up a solid win over Elmhurst 85-58.
The Big Blue are now 13-2 in CCIW play which means they're tied for first place in the conference.
Millikin does however hold the tiebreaker over Illinois Wesleyan. The teams split their regular season series but the Big Blue have the best record over the next best team, Carroll.
Millikin's last regular season game is on Saturday against Wheaton and with a win, they'll host the CCIW Tournament again. The biggest difference, this time the Big Blue have a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament.
