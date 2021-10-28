DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- On Saturday, the Millikin women's basketball team will start their season with an exhibition game against SIU.
Today, the Big Blue were picked to win the CCIW. This comes after the team was ranked 22nd nationally by D3hoops.com.
Millikin returns all five starters and their top nine scorers from a season ago where the team won their first conference tournament championship since 2005.
This includes two-time CCIW All-Conference First Teamer Jordan Hildebrand and the conference's Newcomer of the Year Elyce Knudsen.
