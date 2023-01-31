DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is on a roll!
The Big Blue have won 13-straight games and the country is taking notice.
Millikin is now ranked in two top 25 national polls.
The Big Blue are 23rd in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division III Top 25 and 25th in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll released on January 31.
Millikin is 10-0 in CCIW play and will be in action tomorrow night at home against North Park University.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.