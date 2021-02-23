DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team continues to impress this season.
The Big Blue defeated Augustana on Tuesday night, 76-53 and are now 8-3 overall this season.
Freshman Elyce Knudsen led the way with a game-high 21 points while sophomore Miranda Fox added 13 points.
Millikin's final regular season game is scheduled for Monday against Augustana in Rock Island, IL.
