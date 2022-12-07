DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team hosted DePauw on Wednesday night.
The Big Blue defeated the Tigers at the Griswold Center, 70-42.
Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen who had a team-high 22 points.
Sophie Darden added 12 points on 6-7 from the field. Chelsea McCullum tallied nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Millikin University will be dedicating the court to Coach Lori Kerans during halftime of Saturday's game against Carthage.
