DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team improved to 19-5 tonight.
The Big Blue defeated Elmhurst, 85-58.
Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen who had a game-high 21 points. Jordan Hildebrand added 17 points.
The Big Blue are now 12-0 at home this season and will play Wheaton on Saturday in their final game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.