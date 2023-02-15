DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team wins their first outright regular season CCIW title since 2004.
The Big Blue defeated Elmhurst at the Griswold Center, 101-28.
Millikin had four players with 15 points or more including Elyce Knudsen who had a game-high 20 points.
The Big Blue are currently 20-4 overall and 14-1 in conference play.
Millikin will finish their regular season on the road at Carroll on Saturday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.