DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The holiday season is all about giving and the Millikin women's basketball team is doing that in a big time way.
The Big Blue will be hosting a toy drive over the weekend.
Millikin hosts North Central College on Saturday and then welcome Washington University to the Griswold Center on Sunday.
For every toy donated, your name will be entered into a raffle for a Smart TV and there are rumors that Santa will be at Sunday's game.
All toys will be donated to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital and the Big Blue are just happy to give back to a community that supports them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.