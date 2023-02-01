DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball continues their winning streak.
The Big Blue defeated North Park 70-50 and have now won 14 straight games.
Elyce Knudsen led the way for Millikin scoring a game-high 23 points.
Bailey Coffman had 14 points off the bench.
The Big Blue are now 11-0 in the CCIW and will be back in action on Saturday at Wheaton.
