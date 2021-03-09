DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball defeated Illinois Wesleyan 72-59 to win the program's first CCIW Tournament Championship since 2005.
The Big Blue were led by freshman Elyce Knudsen who scored a game-high 31 points.
Senior Jordan Hildebrand tallied 15 points and seven rebounds while sophomore Miranda Fox added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Millikin finished their season on a six-game winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.