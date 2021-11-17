Tempe, AZ (WAND) -- Over the weekend in Tempe, Arizona, the Millikin women's triathlon team finished second in the country for Division III.
Just eight points behind Trine for first place.
The Big Blue's Hope Roderick placed fourth overall in the race.
Millikin scored 38 while Trine finished with a score of 30.
