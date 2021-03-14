(WAND-TV) -- In a weekend filled with championships and titles, Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt earned one for The Big Blue as the senior won the 165 pound weight class at the National Wrestling Coaches Association DIII Association National Championships in Coralville, Iowa.
Birt joins senior Logan Hagerbaumer and sophomore Peter McCusker as wrestlers who earned NWCA All-American honors at the tournament.
