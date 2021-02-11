DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt has played a pivotal role in creating the DIII Coaches Association National Championship Wrestling Tournament.
This is a tournament that is separate from the NCAA Tournament that has been canceled for the second straight year.
Birt was voted on by the leadership committee that put together the details of the tournament and says that this is an opportunity for DIII wrestlers to compete for a championship at the end of the year.
The tournament will take place on March 12 and 13th in Iowa.
