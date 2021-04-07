DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin wrestling team created history this year when senior Bradan Birt won the 165-lb national championship.
The reason history was made was because Birt's father, Ryan, also won a national championship back in 1999. This was the fourth time in history both a father and son have each won a national championship in wrestling.
Bradan Birt didn't allow a single point against his opponents throughout the entire national tournament, defeating his opponents 70-0.
He was named outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
