DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Wrestling team hosted Augustana Sunday afternoon for Senior Day as numerous Millikin athletes were honored for their time spent with the program.
Through 2021 , the team is 9-0 and 4-0 in CCIW play. That record includes Sunday's performance in which the Big Blue took down Augustana 32-8.
Check out some of the highlights of the day and hear from senior Bradan Birt on what it meant to play one of his last matches at home at Millikin.
