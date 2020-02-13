DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a good night to be a Birt.
The program's first-ever CCIW title. Coach of the Year. Most Outstanding Wrestler. All in one family.
Millikin head coach Ryan Birt has led the Big Blue to new heights thanks to his tutelage, his sons Tristan (157 individual title) and Bradan (165 individual title and Most Outstanding Wrestler), plus a total team effort. Junior Taylor McGiffen took home the 174 individual title and Logan Hagerbaumer won the 197 individual championship on Thursday night at the Griswold Center.