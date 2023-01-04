(WAND) -- Senior Alexander Perkins made the elite group of finalists in contention for the Cliff Harris Award.
The award is given to the best defensive player in the nation among small schools in Division II, Division III, and NAIA.
Perkins previously won All-American recognition with selections to the Division III First Teams by the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association.
In 2022, Perkins tallied 54 tackles including 18 sacks. He forced four fumbles this season to rank him fourth in the nation. Of those tackles, 28 were for loss of yardage.
