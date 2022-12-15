DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Alexander Perkins has been named to the Associated Press Division III All-America First Team.
This comes after Perkins led the country in both sacks and tackles for loss at the Division III level.
He's the 43rd player in program history to receive All-America honors.
