DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin wrestler Bradan Birt is receiving national recognition!
The Big Blue senior ranked second in NCAA Division III in the Most Dominant Wrestler standings.He is 33-0 this season and is averaging 5.48 points per match.
These standings rank wrestlers on the average team points they score per match.
Birt is the only CCIW wrestler to ever win five conference individual titles!
