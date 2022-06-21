DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Bradan Birt, who finished the season with a 42-0 overall record, is being recognized for his hard work off the mat.
Birt has been named to the 2022 Academic All-American At-Large Second Team.
This is the second straight season he's been named to an Academic All-America team.
In addition, Birt is a four-time CCIW Academic All-Conference honoree.
