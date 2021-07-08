DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Bradan Birt received national recognition after winning his national title in March at 165 lbs.
He's once again in the national spotlight as he was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-District® At-Large Team selected by CoSIDA.
This is an honor that recognizes the country's top student-athletes for their performances both in the classroom and on their playing surface.
Birt carries a 3.58 cumulative GPA and is a sports management major.
He finished this wrestling season with a perfect 15-0 mark.
