DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- This week, Millikin's Braden Birt was named the CCIW Wrestler of the Week.
This comes after his dominate match on Sunday night which made him 13-0 overall this season.
Birt has 130 career wins which is a Big Blue record.
He's currently ranked first at the Division III level at 165 pounds.
