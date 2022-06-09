DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin pitcher Caleb Buehrle is getting some big time recognition.
The Big Blue senior was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division III Region Eight All-Region Third Team.
This comes after Buehrle went 8-4 this season. He had a 3.79 ERA, 73 strikeouts and pitched a CCIW most 90.1 innings.
Buehrle was also named to the CCIW All-Conference First Team for the second straight season.
