DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin men's basketball already has four more wins than all of last season!
One reason why is the play of senior Calvin Fisher!
He was namedthe CCIW Player of the Week!
This comes after he tallied two double-doubles in wins against Eureka and Augustana!
He combined for 40 points and 24 rebounds!
Right now the Big Blue are 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.