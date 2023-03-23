DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Elyce Knudsen was named the winner of the 2023 Jostens Trophy.
This award honors the top women's and men's basketball players in Division III.
Knudsen is the first ever Big Blue basketball player to win this award since it began in 1998.
The first team all-American guard averaged 22.3 points per game which not only led Millikin but the entire CCIW.
WAND will be chatting with her tomorrow and you'll hear from her at both 6 and 10 o'clock.
