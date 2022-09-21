(WAND) -- Millikin volleyball head coach Debbie Kiick earned a milestone win on Wednesday night.
The Big Blue defeated Carroll three sets to one and notched Coach Kiick's 500th career victory.
This is her 22nd season with Millikin and she is the all-time winningest volleyball coach in program history.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
