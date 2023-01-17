DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For the third time this season, Elyce Knudsen has been named the CCIW Player of the Week.
This comes after she posted a season high 34 points in Millikin's win over Illinois Wesleyan. During that performance, she also tallied nine rebounds, seven steals, six assists and three blocked shots.
Then on Sunday, Knudsen shined again. In the Big Blue's 72-57 road win over North Central College, she scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added five assists.
Millikin is now 13-3 overall.
