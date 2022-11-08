DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin's Elyce Knudsen is receiving national recognition.
The Big Blue junior was named a Preseason All-American by D3hoops.com.
This comes after a season where Knudsen averaged 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and helped lead Millikin to the Sweet 16.
