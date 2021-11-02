DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin sophomore Elyce Knudsen is getting national recognition.
The reigning CCIW Newcomer of the Year has been named a Preseason All-American by D3hoops.com.
She was selected to the All-American Fourth Team.
This comes after a freshman season where Knudsen ranked third in scoring in the CCIW by averaging 18.5 points per game.
She was also named CCIW Newcomer of the Year.
Knudsen and the Big Blue will begin their regular season this Friday at 7pm against Westminster.
