DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team has a freshman who is ballin' out!
In just two games, former Unity star, Elyce Knudsen put up some stellar numbers that earned her some weekly honors.
Not only was she the CCIW Women's Basketball Player of the Week, she was also named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week!
Listen to these stats, in two games this week she played 61 minutes, shot 17-29 from the field, scored 46 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and only had two turnovers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.