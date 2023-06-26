Millikin's Kyle Gibson awarded Gold Glove Award

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin sophomore third baseman Kyle Gibson was named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team.
Gibson had a .983 fielding percentage with just two errors in the 2023 season. He also recorded 31 putouts and 87 assists.
Gibson ended the season with a .404 batting average with nine doubles, five triples, two home runs and 29 RBIs. He also drew 30 walks and was hit by eight pitches allowing him to have a .518 on-base percentage.
In conference play, Gibson led the CCIW with 33 hits and was third in batting average with .429.
Earlier this summer, Gibson was also named to the ABCA All-Region Team, the D3baseball.com All-Region Team and to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin First Team.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.