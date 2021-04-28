DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Two member's of the Millikin women's basketball team received national recognition today.
Head coach Olivia Lett and freshman star Elyce Knudsen were each honored by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Lett was named a WBCA NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year finalist. This comes after she led the Big Blue to an 11-3 record and guided Millikin to their first CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament Championship since 2005.
Knudsen who averaged 18.5 points per game as a freshman was selected as a 2021 WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches' All-America Honorable Mention. This is just another postseason accolade for Knudsen who i also the CCIW Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Conference First Team selection.
