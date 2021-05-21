DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was win or go home time for Millikin as they played DePauw this morning.
The Big Blue went up 2-0, but were unable to hold the lead.
The Tigers scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and another in the 6th.
DePauw defeats Millikin, 4-2 and the Big Blue's magical season ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.