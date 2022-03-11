HOLLAND, MI (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team made it to the Sweet Sixteen in the Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.
The Big Blue traveled to Holland, Michigan to take on Hope.
The Flying Dutchmen have won 70 of their last 71 games coming into this one.
Millikin battled throughout. After the first quarter, it was tied. Hope would lead by only four at the half.
But the Flying Dutchmen would pull away in the second half and defeat the Big Blue 91-77.
Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen who had a game-high 25 points. Bailey Coffman added 17 points and six rebounds while Jordan Hildebrand tallied 14 points and five rebounds.
The Big Blue finish with an overall record of 23-7.
