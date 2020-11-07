CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- From the start, Minnesota proved they were the more physical team.
Illinois had no answer for the Gophers rushing attack.
Led by junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim who had four touchdowns, Minnesota rushed for 325 yards.
Coran Taylor started at quarterback for the Illini but had to play from behind all game. Taylor was 6-17 with one touchdown through the air while having 19 carries for 42 yards.
Plain and simple, Illinois was dominated in every aspect of the game and Minnesota defeated the Illini, 41-14.
The one bright spot for Illinois today was that running back Mike Epstein had over 100 yards rushing on just 11 carries. He had a 9.8 yard per carry average.
The Illini fall to 0-3 for the first time since 1997.
Next Saturday, Illinois will travel to the east coast to take on Rutgers.
