ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WAND) -- The Illini were certainly not bragging after playing their rival Missouri.
Illinois lost to the Tigers 63-56 in St. Louis in a heated battle.
Frankly though... it was Missouri that looked like they wanted it much more than the Illini.
The Tigers had more rebounds, more assists, more steals... you get the picture.
Missouri played this game like it was personal.
The Illini understand there is still plenty of season left but Illinois also knows they need to step up their intensity immediately.