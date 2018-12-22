ST. LOUIS -- The Top 25 rankings might not be there for Illinois and Missouri this year, but tell that to the raucous crowd that gathered at the Enterprise Center for the 2018 edition of Braggin' Rights.
Illinois (4-8) held a 56-55 lead with 7:43 left in the game but sputtered down the stretch for a 79-63 loss. The Tigers' victory snapped a five-game streak in which the Braggin' Rights trophy had been with Illinois dating back to 2013.
Former Illini commits Jeremiah Tilmon (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Javon Pickett (16 points) had some of their best games of the season for Missouri (8-3), while former Illini player Mark Smith also started but was held under his season averages with just 5 points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Trent Frazier was 6-of-13 from deep with a game-high 28 points, but he had little help from his teammates in the scoring department. Only Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Aaron Jordan reached double figures and both of them had 10 points.
Up next for Illinois is a December 29 non-conference meeting with Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Champaign.