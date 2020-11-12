It's a coin flip that Illini fans will remember for quite awhile.
One side Illinois, the other Missouri. The winner hosts the Braggin' Rights game.
Luck wasn't on the side of the Illini as the Tigers won the coin flip.
This is the first time since December 5th, 1978 that the Illini will travel to Columbia for a Braggin' Rights game.
This year's contest is scheduled to take place on December 12th.
