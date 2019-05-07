DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- "Myshaun Mania" has hit a new level.
Former MLB all-star outfielder Shane Victorino got wind of the Decatur baseball player's inspirational story and reached out via Instagram to meet up for a game of catch.
Later on in the day, Myshaun was honored by his fellow students at an assembly and the sophomore gave a speech.
