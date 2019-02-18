The road to Redbird Arena resumed Monday night with girls basketball sectionals and super-sectionals.
Tri-County, Schlarman, Teutopolis, and SJ-O all punched tickets to the state final four this weekend at Illinois State.
Click here for a complete schedule for Friday's semifinals.
Meanwhile in the 3A Taylorville sectional semifinals, Civic Memorial ended MacArthur's terrific season with a 61-49 win.
SHG stunned previously unbeaten Charleston in the nightcap, 62-60. The Cyclones and Eagles will meet for the sectional title Thursday at 7 pm.
