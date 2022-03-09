(WAND) -- Two local boys basketball teams are heading to the state tournament.
Monticello in 2A and Sacred Heart-Griffin in 3A.
We start with the Sages! They'll be taking on Rockridge at the State Farm Center on Thursday.
Monticello continues to impress deep into their playoff run. The Sages won their Super-Sectional by 18 points against Bloomington Central Catholic.
Monticello now has 30 wins this season but getting two more W's is the goal.
The Sages were in this spot in 2017 before claiming fourth and some of those guys have reached out to this Monticello squad.
Tip-off between the Sages and the Rockets is scheduled for 2:30pm on Thursday.
Now to 3A, with the name Sacred Heart-Griffin, the boys basketball program has only ever been to the state semifinals one time!
Friday will mark their second appearance when the Cyclones take on Chicago's St. Ignatius.
What's scary about this SHG team is they only have one senior on their roster.
Head Coach Tim Allen has instilled a stellar defense and an offense that shares the basketball!
It's been a total team effort to get to this point and that's not going to change any time soon.
Tip-off between the Cyclones and Wolfpack is scheduled for 10:00am on Friday.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.