MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello athletic facilities will look completely different a year from now.
The Sages have signed a contract for four new turf fields.
Football, soccer, baseball and softball will all have new playing surfaces.
The plan is for each field to be completed in the year 2023.
As they continue, bleachers and a press box will be added to the soccer complex as well as dugouts for softball and baseball.
They're also talking about possibly adding a weight room facility.
