MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Todd Peddycoart is every bowling pin's worst nightmare.
Peddycoart, of Monticello, started bowling at a young age.
The sport runs in his family. Peddycoart's grandpa bowled his entire life. And when his grandpa decided to hang up the bowling shoes, Todd decided to carry on his legacy. And he carried that legacy over to Orlando, Florida by competing in the Special Olympics USA Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.