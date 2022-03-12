CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Monticello competing in their first ever boys basketball state championship game.
The Sages taking on Nashville in the 2A title game at the State Farm Center.
This game stayed close throughout. Monticello built up a 31-25 lead but the Hornets would end the game on a 7-0 run.
Nashville would block Monticello's final shot and defeat the Sages, 32-31.
The second place finish by Monticello is the best in school history for boys basketball.
