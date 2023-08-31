MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - After years of playing on grass, Monticello Football is ready to break in their new turf Friday night.
The new football field is a part of the school's $4.5 million outdoor facilities project.
The Sages first opponent on the new turf will be Illinois Valley Central High School. The game just so happens to be WAND's Matchup of the Week.
Kickoff between the Sages and IVCHS is set for 7 p.m.
