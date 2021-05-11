MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello Sages hosted the 2021 Macon-Piatt Track and Field competition this afternoon as athletes from different schools across the county competed in various events.
Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth dominated the competition throughout the day in the various races that took place as events took place out on the Dwight B. Wilkey Sports Complex from 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM.
For a complete list of the winners and participants of each event, you can head to this website for the results.
