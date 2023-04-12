MONTICELLO, IL - Monticello High School finally cut the ribbon to officially open their new soccer field. The highly anticipated opening was the first of four new turf fields coming to the school. The project also includes new football, baseball and softball fields. Each update is expected to be completed at some point this year.
The Sages broke in the turf with a girl's soccer match against Eisenhower. After being scoreless through nearly the first 20 minutes, Monticello broke open the scoring with a goal by Addison Finet. Around two minutes later, she scored once again to take a 2-0 advantage. Midfielder Elle Bodznick added on to the lead shortly thereafter with a goal of her own. Ultimately five different players scored a goal along with five assists, en route to the 8-0 victory.
